During the episode of Big Brother VIP aired February 16, 2023, the father of Giaele DeDonà he entered the most spied on house in Italy to defend his daughter. Let’s find out all of his statements about Bradford Beck together.

In the most recent episode of Big Brother VIP, Alfonso Signorini dedicated ample space to Giaele de Donà. Specifically, the topic of her marriage to Bradford Beck. Last week, the latter sent a letter to gieffina which destabilized her and did not organize any surprises for her. Such speech was addressed live:

We had a year of marriage and I got nothing. She sent me that letter and I expected a sign of affection from her. From my husband I would like support, do not read these words. In 5 months many things have happened and we will have to discuss them outside. I don’t know how it will go and it worries me.

The words of Giaele De Donà’s father

To give comfort he thought of Jael as his own father who entered the House to make her one surprise:

Brad’s letter we did not share. It was out of time and then you were celebrating your first year of marriage and there was no signal. That letter brought the anger that Brad has been carrying inside for 5 months, given by the distance. We believe your behavior was correct. You managed to form a beautiful group, continue with this serenity without getting into trouble. You are appreciated so much by all your jewelers and by your family who greet you.

Later, the man explained the reason for which there has never been a comparison between gieffina and her husband:

There wasn’t the space, he said it from the beginning that he wouldn’t come. He always stays around, he’s so busy but it’s also true that the possibility existed and he didn’t want to. He often comes to Italy but during a confrontation he would not be in his comfort zone.

Finally, to answer one request specifies by Alfonso Signorini, the person concerned has issued such statements: