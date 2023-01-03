Without any shadow of a doubt Giaele DeDonà is one of the most talked about and popular competitors within the Big Brother VIP. Over the last few days, the famous gieffina has been proven wrong by her brother Matthias, ending up in the crosshairs of controversy on social media. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Giaele De Donà always gives great gifts twists to the Big Brother VIP. The famous competitor has recently returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time, some statements made by her brother made her the protagonist of a gossip Matthias DeDonà.

Inside the most spied on house in Italy, gieffina often spoke about hers love life with Brad Beckford. In particular, in recent weeks he has revealed that he himself would date a economic help to all his family. To make a intervention his brother Matthias De Donà took care of these declarations and denied everything.

Jael’s brother let himself go to a tough guy outburst. These were hers words:

I found it disgusting and inappropriate for my sister to say that her husband supports her family financially. I have a father and I use her card, thank God and my mother has her money in the bank. We love her husband Brad, he’s part of the family, but not for his money, we’ve never seen a single euro from him, as it should be. Why would he give us money? What it does for us is give us a little light-heartedness and make us feel loved. Then he took my mom on vacation, he was with her for Christmas. These are the things that are worth and it is love that shows.

According to his version of events, Brad Beckford he would not give money to no reminder of his family: