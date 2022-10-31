Moments of terror at GFVip for Giaele De Donà, this is what happened in the doll’s house

Without a shadow of a doubt Giaele De Donà is one of the most talked about contestants of the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip. During this last weekend, the gieffina became the protagonist of a small inconvenience due to which she ended up in a moment of panic. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Moments of terror to the Big Brother Vip for Giaele De Donà. Over the last few hours, the well-known gieffina has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip was a episode went viral on social media and commented on by numerous users.

On the occasion of the scariest day of the year, the editorial staff of Big Brother Vip has decided to organize a weekend different than usual. In fact, this weekend, the Vippos have been busy with games and disguises for Halloween party. However, while in the doll’s house with Antonella Fiordelisi, Giaele experienced a moment of panic.

The gieffina was in the dark when she heard hers slip off bracelet worth 20 thousand euros got stuck among the cobwebs set up for fun by the authors of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. The woman started screaming:

Wait… I’m losing the bracelet, the 20 thousand euro one.

Meanwhile, the yell out by Antonella Fiordelisi became more and more intense. This was his reply:

Oh man, save him!

It goes without saying that the scene it went viral on social media within a few hours. There are numerous people on Twitter they didn’t think twice to comment on what happened. For example, a user wrote in a post: