While Giaele De Donà is at GFVip, his true lover comes out into the open

Without any shadow of a doubt, in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP, Giaele DeDonà is one of the most popular and talked about competitors. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the well-known gieffina would have a lover outside the most spied on house in Italy. To prove it was the shocking revelation of Emy Buono.

Since joining the program hosted by Alfonso SignoriniGiaele De Donà has never hidden that she has an open marriage with her husband Bradford Beck. However, while the contestant continues to live her experience inside the most spied on house in Italy, new background about his love life.

This time, to spread it unpublished scoop was Emy Goodformer competitor of The Pupa and the Nerd and former girlfriend of Denis Dosio. The woman in question claimed that she was the real one lover from gieffina:

Giaele and I have had a more intense relationship because we have had many experiences together. It seemed strange to find Taylor Mega and not me as a lover, in quotes.

On the occasion I give ainterviewthe ex pupa has told every detail of his report with the Dona:

Sofia and I were lovers. Every time we were together something passionate snapped because we are very similar and they understood each other. Something always snapped between us and we ended up in bed.

Finally, with these wordsEmy Buono concluded hers tale: