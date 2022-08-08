Giada, 21 years old who escaped from the hospital, found lifeless in a B&B

It’s from the 21-year-old Jade the lifeless body found in a B&B in Giubiano, Varese. The young woman had disappeared on Saturday from the Cittiglio hospital, where she was hospitalized in the psychiatry ward. As reported by the Province of Varese, the young woman had taken advantage of the visit of a friend of hers. The searches were started immediately, up to today’s tragic discovery.

A violent death would seem to be ruled out. The most likely cause is a voluntary gesture. An autopsy has been ordered.

