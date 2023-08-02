Borzonasca – Three hours of work to get the remaining water out of the lake and for move the fish to the Pian Sapeio lake below. Then Giacopiane will remain empty for a period between two and three months.

The water level has been dropping since the beginning of July. But today the emptying is completed under the watch of Tirreno Power technicians and with about forty volunteers from Fimka Chiavari who will take care of recovering the fish and transferring it to what the inhabitants call a small lake. In short, today is the most delicate day.

For a month, the outflow of water was almost natural. Every year, from the beginning of July, the water in Giacopiane decreases due to the releases that Tirreno Power, manager of the dam, foresees to produce energy (“Season more than positive in terms of quantity of water, Giacopiane is a happy island compared to other realities in Italy», let Tirreno Power know), but also to feed the groundwater in the area and on the coast. This time, however, it was different. The descent of the water has not stopped (the expected quantity for the releases has been reached in one month instead of two) and today the decanting operation is completed. Since it is the most important day, the date has been set for some time and various operational meetings have been convened. The collaboration with Fima Chiavari will be used to ensure that the fish does not die. To facilitate the work (and also the descent of the fish) a wooden slide was built in recent days which will allow the fish to reach the lake below independently or almost independently. The Fima volunteers will be ready to intervene to help the fish that will find themselves in difficulty. In some cases they will also be specimens of considerable size, which have lived in Giacopiane for many years. To facilitate their descent as much as possible, the wooden planks were covered with a plastic sheet to avoid grazes and cushion the slip. On the field there will be about forty volunteers recruited by Fima Chiavari (applications would have been even more but with greater crowding there was the risk of working badly), seven Fipsas agents and Tirreno Power technicians. No one, other than authorized persons, will be able to enter the area. Those who go up will be able to do so freely up to Bocca Moa – where, once, there was the homonymous farmhouse -, then only authorized vehicles and people will be able to continue. The prohibition of access also applies to bikers and animal-drawn vehicles.

The prohibition to go up to Giacopiane (the big lake will be dry, but the small one will have a good water flow) will be in effect until all Friday included. Then it will return to normal; access will in any case be subject, as always, to the purchase of a pass for each car, even if the lake of Giacopiane will be completely empty. As soon as the bed has become solid enough, the work (mandatory by law) on the bottom of the dam will begin. Doing it earlier would be risky for the vehicles themselves, which would sink.

In the first days after emptying it is also advisable for people not to venture into the center of the lake bed. According to forecasts, the works should last three months. But, with good, smooth weather, it’s also possible that sixty days could be enough. In any case, in conjunction with what is generally the rainy season, the water will begin to flow back into the reservoir and the level will begin to rise again.