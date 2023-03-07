Giacomo Urtis is among the guests of the episode of Belve broadcast on Tuesday 7 March. During the interview with Francesca Fagnani he returned to talk about his relationship with Fabrizio Corona. In the past, he had made some spicy revelations on this subject. In particular, during his participation in Big Brother Vip, he had spoken of an intense relationship with a man: “I was in bed with him and his wife watched, then I watched them”. Then Fabrizio Corona confirmed with a pinch of irony: “My love… great one and only, it was our secret… come on!”. But what is the truth? Here’s what Giacomo Urtis said to Belve.

Speaking of her flirtation with Fabrizio Corona, which began after a meeting at the airport, Fagnani asks him if he was in love with Corona, and Urtis reveals: “I was certainly in love, yes”. When asked if the love was reciprocated, Urtis replies: “I would say yes.” And Fagnani insists: “So is it friendship or love?” And then Fagnani: “But did he feel in competition with Nina Moric or with Belen?”, Urtis replies: “What there was between fabrizio and me was a separate thing”. Fagnani asks: “But has there never been a real, physical love relationship, or yes?” our things”. And on his current relations with Corona, he admits: “We still talk every day”.

And again, freewheeling on Berlusconi: “I sympathize with him and I’m a close friend of Fascina”. When Fagnani asks for a professional judgment on the Cavaliere’s aesthetic image and tries to ask if it is her doctor, he embarrassed first says “I don’t know these things” then begins to praise Berlusconi: “it was and still is a handsome man. His beauty cannot be reduced to an aesthetic character, Berlusconi is beautiful at 360 degrees ”. And Fagnani insists: “But would he have done the face, the hair differently?”, Urtis closes: “no, they’re fine like this”. And on the invitation to the non-wedding with Fascina: “I wasn’t invited. They will have invited close relatives.” And when Fagnani asks: “But he didn’t even give him the gift?” Urtis replies jokingly: “no…because I’m stingy”.