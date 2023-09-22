In these days Giacomo Urtis It’s making a lot of noise. The VIP surgeon has in fact attracted the attention of the main gossip newspapers for some revelations that have certainly not gone unnoticed. The former contestant of Big Brother VIP revealed that he had begun a transition journey. Let’s find out together what her words were.

A few weeks ago Giacomo Urtis found himself at the center of a series of controversies due to his decision to show himself with feminine looks, but up to this moment the VIP surgeon had never been unbalanced. Recently, in an interview with the radio program The mosquitothe former gieffino became the protagonist of one revelation which is doing the rounds on the web.

As already mentioned, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP revealed that he had begun a transition journey. These were her words about it:

I’m on a transition journey […] I’m taking hormones.

But it didn’t end here. In the interview given to the radio program The mosquitoThe VIP surgeon he then added that:

I feel like me, I don’t feel like a woman, I don’t feel like a man. Since I became feminine, gays don’t look at me anymore. Straight people look at me. I like myself that way because whoever is looking for me is looking for the feminine man who has a crazy market. I didn’t imagine it. I’m in so many relationships right now, I know I can go with men I didn’t think I’d go with.

It goes without saying that Giacomo Urtis’ words divided the people of the web. While on the one hand there were those who supported the former Vipponeon the other hand there was no shortage of those who filled the former gieffino with criticisms. Furthermore, Giacomo Urtis also made a revelation about the Medical Order. These were his words about it: