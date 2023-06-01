Over the last few days, James Urtis underwent another cosmetic surgery. He spread the announcement on social media himself by posting a series of photos to show the result of the operation. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Giacomo Urtis is one of the celebrities most popular and talked about in the world of the web. The celebrated cosmetic surgeon is never satisfied with his own I waittherefore over the years it has undergone numerous interventions Cosmetic Surgery.

Despite the numerous operations, the doctor always thinks about how to improve himself by resorting to touch up and this time she decided to give her lips a better look. In fact, Giacomo opted for a Liplift. It is a small surgery aimed at improving the shape of the lip. The operation in question consists in the removal of a small portion of the upper lip, the skin that is located between the vermillion and the nose.

In this way, the vermilion it lifts giving the lips more volume. Thanks to this cosmetic surgery, De Urtis will no longer need to resort to hyaluronic acid fillers. To show the result to all his fans it was himself through a series of photos posted on his Instagram profile. These were hers words:

Botoxini, you’re all asking me what I did yesterday in the operating room: I had a little surgery. I cut off the underside of the nose and twisted the lips. I like it better, you can see the teeth more.

The transaction price is approx 2000-3000 euros. However, it is not recommended for those with crooked front teeth. Furthermore, with this type of operation, the surgeon must be able to perfectly hide the scar on the contour of the lower part of the nose.