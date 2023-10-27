According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Giacomo Urtis he would find a new flame. The famous surgeon’s new boyfriend would be a 19-year-old TikToker. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Giacomo Urtis is one of television characters most popular and talked about in the world of the web and entertainment. Over the last few hours, the VIP surgeon has ended up at the center of the gossip and, this time, it was a who made him the protagonist of a gossip video went viral online.

In detail, during these last few weeks, the interested party showed up several times together with a 19 year old tik toker. In fact, the surgeon has published a series of videos and photos in which he shows himself together with the boy in question. Faced with these films, the web has been divided into two parts: there are those who claim that it is just a friendship and those who believe that it is a real relationship.

Indeed, someone else claims that Giacomo Urtis and the 19-year-old tik toker are becoming protagonists of a staging with the aim of obtaining visibility. In any case, we are not aware of thereliability of this news as those directly involved have not released any declaration regarding the issue.

Giuseppe D’Anna: who is Giacomo Urtis’ alleged boyfriend

The videos and images in which Giacomo Urtis shows himself together with tik toker 19 year old left the web speechless. But who is the identity of the boy the surgeon would have fallen in love with? The 19 year old is called Giuseppe D’Anna and he is a famous tik toker. In detail, we don’t have many available information about his private life. However, we know that he became famous thanks to the fake “relation” with his 76-year-old grandmother.