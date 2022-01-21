Spotlight on Giacomo Urtis who, in recent days, had released a gossip news that made many raise their ears in the house of the GF Vip. The famous cosmetic surgeon, in a chat with his friend Barù, has revealed to have been together with a man well known. The mysterious ex-partner, however, is then ended up in jail.

In many have deduced that the man in question was Fabrizio Corona. Everything suggested this, also because the person concerned the following day on Instagram, had published a story that seemed a sort of confirmation: “Great, one and only my love. But this was our secret ”. But unexpectedly Corona actually revealed that his post was ironic.

Indeed, Fabrizio later declares that he is tired of this gossip about his alleged past with the cosmetic surgeon. But then the doubt returns to become more imposing. Who was Giacomo talking about? New details about Urtis’ confession are flooding the web. In fact, it would seem that his famous ex has nothing to do with Fabrizio.

There is talk of a beautiful former face of Men and Women. Ivan Rota thinks about giving details on the story, in his Gossip Pills on Dagospia. Ivan declares that Urtis was talking about nothing less than a former tronista of the Maria De Filippi dating show. They kept well away from naming names.

But one thing is certain: Corona in all this gossip, for once, has nothing to do with it. Here are the statements: “Giacomo Urtis spoke of a relationship with a man and a woman who many had identified with Nina Moric (who denied) and Fabrizio Corona (who had fun). Urtis was referring to a former tronista, who became a press agent, and to a showgirl, who now lives in Rome “.