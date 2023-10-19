Giacomo Urtis finds love again after the “affair” with Fabrizio Corona: here’s who his new boyfriend is

Apparently, Giacomo Urtis, the well-known surgeon and face of television, seems to have officially forgotten Fabrizio Corona and the great disappointment he had from his statements. Precisely, the king of paparazzi had denied their marriage.

Apparently, the surgeon, face of television and former gieffino, had strongly believed in the words that Fabrizio Corona she had confessed to him about their history. But what Corona said to Belve completely stunned him.

In particular, the king of the paparazzi, who is now unmasking some Serie A players suffering from gambling addiction, had confessed within the program that he had exploited their story only to create gossip.

Giacomo Urtis finds love again: here’s who his new partner is after Fabrizio Corona

In the last few hours, incredible news has arrived regarding Giacomo Urtis. Apparently, the well-known surgeon and former gieffino has found a new love capable of reviving him after the great disappointment received from Fabrizio Corona.

The latter had made Urtis trust him blindly, only to then deny everything during his interview with Belve. In addition to having denied the marriage, the king of the paparazzi admitted to having created everything to fuel the summer gossip.

But, apparently, Giacomo Urtis managed to get over the great disappointment about the alleged flirtation with Fabrizio Corona. As he showed on social media, it seems that the well-known surgeon has finally found serenity.

Through a post published on his Instagram profile, Giacomo showed himself aboard a bright red Ferrari, but not alone. In fact, he appeared in the company of a man whose identity is not known.

Since there aren’t many details on who it could be, everyone focused on their intertwined hands, a sign that between the two there is a much stronger feeling than a simple and innocent friendship. We remember that Giacomo Urtis is going through a transition.

That is, a very delicate and important path to actually be of the opposite gender to his. But for now, it seems that it’s over, in fact he wrote to his fans several times “Call me Genny”. What everyone now wants to understand is, who is the mysterious man accompanying Giacomo Urtis in the Ferrari? We just have to wait for new updates.