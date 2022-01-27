What happened to Giacomo Urtis? The live broadcast of the GF Vip last night has certainly left an indelible mark in the history of reality TV. Many events that have come to life. Alex Belli was kicked out of the program. Manuel Bortuzzo he dropped out of the studio. Alfonso Signorini he has lost his temper on several occasions.

Soleil and Delia confronted once again on the love triangle Belli, Duran and Sorge. And last but not least, the fall during an extravagant ballet by Giacomo Urtis, that remains without pants. It is now several episodes that the landlord Alfonso Signorini concludes the episode with the final ballet. The Vippons eliminated by the GF VIP perform in this hilarious show.

In previous episodes we have seen the ballet of Patrizia Pellegrino, Eva Grimaldi, Carmen Russo, Aldo Montano and Maria Monsè. But this week it was the turn of Giacomo Urtis, who accompanies the song ‘Io Vivo’ (a single from Monsè) with sensual movements.

And the two of them perform on the catwalk. But at the best moment, the cosmetic surgeon it fell to the ground, tearing the trousers between the legs. The scene, however, did not air. In fact, the director at that precise moment was framing the competitors inside the house.

To reveal the background, however, the columnist of the reality show, Adriana Volpe, through a post she published on her Instagram. “But Giacomo, all your trousers have opened for you!”, “Did he go on television? He broke in front of me because I have so much! ”. “A lot of stuff” Adriana Volpe replied: “Oh okay, this also happens”. A moment that she tore a smile in and out of the house. Many funny videos and memes born from this unfortunate accident.