These are the words of the VIP surgeon: “We want a son, he is very happy that I am the mother”

Giacomo Urtis never stops making people talk about themselves. Over the last few hours, the name of the VIP surgeon has been occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers due to some revelations that are making the rounds on the web. Let’s find out together what his words were.

In an interview with ‘Adnkronos’ Giacomo Urtis revealed that he is engaged. These were the words that the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP revealed to the well-known portal:

I’ve been engaged for about two months.

Although he has not revealed his identity companyGiacomo Urtis then added that:

I had been convinced single all my life. For about two months she has been setting me up. Everything happened slowly, gradually, and in the end I got engaged. If they’re roses they’ll bloom.

The surgeon then revealed that at the moment he has not received any engagement ring and added:

Maybe he’ll give it to me for Christmas, but I don’t look at rings. I look at what a person does. If the person shows you affection and love it is worth more than a hundred thousand rings. I hope to get married, maybe he’ll ask me.

But it didn’t end here. The interview that Giacomo Urtis gave to the ‘Adnkronos’ portal then continued with some revelations that the former competitor of Big Brother VIP did about the dream of having a family. These were his words about it:

I would definitely like to have two children. At least one child next year, I want to put it in the pipeline from January. We have already talked about it, he is very happy that I am the mother of his children.

At the moment we are not able to know the identity of Giacomo Urtis’ partner. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the former gieffino will reveal further details about it.