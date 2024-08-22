Giacomo Passeri sentenced in Egypt, the Egyptian lawyer speaks with Business: “I will appeal the invalidity of the procedure. Here’s how it stands”

“A shock”. This is what the relatives of Louis James Passeri they commented on the Cairo court ruling that sentenced the 31-year-old Italian for international drug trafficking to 25 years of detention (but we are talking about life imprisonment), to be served in Egypt.



A sentence disproportionate And absurd for the “possession of a modest quantity of marijuana for personal use”, the brothers of James but also political figures, such as Laura Boldrini and Richard Magi (+Europa), Green Alliance and Left and Italian Left. With one voice they expressed “concern, indignation and dismay for an event where human rights have been denied. We have seen the Regeni affair, the Zaki affair, We didn’t trust those who said that everything was fine in Egypt. He was detained without translators and interrogated without lawyers.”

Furthermore, as reported by his own family members who have not seen him for a year, Giacomo was allegedly tortured, as well as detained in inhuman and degrading conditions. In short, a story that disturbs many ghosts of a recent past, from the Giulio Regeni case to Patrick Zaki to that of Ilaria Salis in Hungary. And while the Farnesina has announced that it is following the case of Giacomo Passeri “with the utmost attention” (but no one had taken an interest in it until the time of the sentence), the brothers and parents of the 31 year old are desperate, so much so that they have started a fundraising on GoFundMe to help cover expensive legal costs.

From foreign law to a different language, there are many obstacles in Giacomo’s case, who is now assisted bylawyer Shaaban Said in Egypt.

Affaritaliani.it contacted him to better understand what is happening to our compatriot. “My client, with a sentence dated August 19, was sentenced to eimprisonment and a fine of £500,000, plus confiscation and costs,” Said said, adding: “We believe there is disability In the proceduresince the investigating attorneys did not attend the hearings. For this reason I will appeal the verdict, and will do my best to obtain an acquittal in front of the Court of Appeal”. Just next Saturday, the lawyer explained to Businesswill write a brief, while he awaits the filing of the reasons for the sentence. And although he did not reveal much, Said was keen to reiterate Giacomo’s state of mind, whom he recently met: “I saw him very sad and scared.”

Who is Giacomo Passeri, the 31-year-old Italian sentenced in Egypt for drugs

Born in Sierra Leone from an Italian father and a Sierra Leonean mother, Giacomo Passeri is the youngest of five children and following the civil war he returned with his family to Pescara. Raised in the Adriatic city, Giacomo is a sunny boy who, especially after the death of the father and until his arrest, he contributed to help his family financially, without ever losing his cheerfulness. As reported by the website Last Voice, at a certain point in his life, Giacomo moved to Londonfollowed shortly after by friends, and began a prosperous career as pizza chef in the English capital, continuing to financially help the mother who remained widow.