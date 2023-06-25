Without filters! Antonio Pavon was criticized by Giacomo Bocchio, this Saturday, June 24, on the first sentencing night of “The Great Chef: Celebrities 2”. The kitchen reality jury could not be more sincere with the former reality boy when giving his opinion of the tacacho with cecina and chonta salad which he did as an initial challenge. The bullfighter was confident and with the intention of beating his companions, but the opposite happened. This comment earned him to put one foot out of the competition.

What was Giacomo Bocchio’s criticism of Antonio Pavón?

Giacomo Bocchio showed his expectations when trying Antonio Pavón’s tacacho with cecina, but he left more than disappointed. When tasting his dish, he had no qualms about leaving her harsh words and mentioning the phrase of a well-known Peruvian chef.

Giacomo tries Antonio Pavón’s food. Photo: Latina Capture

“My dear chef friend, I respect you very much. Javier Wong says: ‘You have to have talent to ruin what is naturally good.’ I think you’ve made it“, expressed the expert in high-end cooking. “Giacomo, what happens is that I am a talented boy,” the bullfighter replied ironically.

For his part, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masias They did not have the best comments with the preparation of the ex-partner of Sheyla Rojas. “The salad is not integrated,” said the ‘Mother of the parrots’. The food journalist added: “It doesn’t even have salt, what a waste.”

What happened to Antonio Pavón and José Peláez?

It was going to be a tragedy! Antonio Pavón did not start the second season of “The Great Chef: Famous” on the right foot. On the first day of the competition, the businessman made the terrible mistake of mixing water with oil.

Jose Pelaez He was touring the kitchen of the participants and, when it was his turn to approach the bullfighter, he took a ladle with water inside and put it into a wave of hot oil. “No Uncle. Water and oil never come together. It is the ABC of cooking”, the presenter told him.