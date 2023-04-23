On April 4, 2023 Credit Agricole announced the purchase of 100% of the shares of FCA Bank and Leasys Bank, giving life to the new CA Auto Bank, the leading independent bank in Europe in the mobility sector. The restructuring takes place in an extremely important period for the automotive industry, in the midst of the transition to sustainable mobility. CA Auto Bank wants to be the protagonist of this process, offering financial instruments that are for the battery-powered car what payment in installments was for the traditional car.

A bank for mobility

The first financial systems in Italy for mobility date back to 1925 with the birth of SAVA. In the same year it was sold the first car in installments, a FIAT 509, giving life to that virtuous circle in which payment by installments led to mass motorization. A phenomenon that makes us reflect on how indispensable payment flexibility and financing instruments are for the diffusion of mobility, in an era in which the renewal of the car fleet is struggling to take off.

Nearly a century later, CA Bank faces an equally daunting challenge: promoting access to the electric car democratizing sustainable mobility. To succeed in this aim, various old and new financial instruments are ready to overcome the market’s distrust of the electric car. Among these, the possibility of a loan with an option to change technology after six months, with flexibility returning as an instrumental quality for the diffusion of the car. FormulaPassion.it got to talk to Giacomo CarelliCEO of CA Auto Bank, who explained the new bank’s upcoming plans.

The interview

In 1925 SAVA, Società Anonima Sale Automobili, was born, the first financial system in Italy for mobility whose aim was to democratize the car. With the birth of CA Auto Bank, however, it was said that it wanted to promote access to green mobility. Why is a different financial approach needed?

“We are the direct descendants of SAVA which was born in 1925 to make the car more democratic and with a pinch of pride we can say that in these hundred years the financial, rental, leasing and new mobility sectors have all been which allowed mass motorization. In 1925 the vast majority of vehicles were animal drawn and cars with internal combustion engines were intended only for a small elite. With the advent of hire purchase, all that changed and therefore with the change of mass motorisation, roads, infrastructures, large industry and everything we know and which is called automotive today developed. This is changing because the internal combustion engine will no longer exist in a few years. There will be new different forms of power and above all green and electric mobility. This process too needs a finance company, a rental company that makes this new mobility more democratic and accessible to all. This is why CA Auto Bank was born, which with Drivalia will make available a wide range of financial and mobility solutions accompanying the advent of electric mobility”

Speaking of infrastructures, considering CA Bank’s attention to the electric car, are investments in recharging infrastructures foreseen or dialogues with the institutions?

“Today we already have many discussions with the institutions, especially at the municipal level, thanks to the development of our electric car sharing. We speak with Turin, Milan, even Rome and we have developed the first real 100% electric car sharing in Italy that is environmentally friendly and we have done it together with the institutions. At the same time we developed our own network of power stations. For example, in Turin alone we have more than 500 columns in the crucial points of the city and naturally we have done this with the institutions. We have made these columns available to all citizens of Turin or in any case to anyone who comes to visit the city through an easy-to-access app. We believe in collaboration with institutionsthe and we work with them to create an extensive mobility network accessible to all. Of course, we also do trade and our promotional activities for all those who want to choose our services”.

Credit Agricol Auto Bank has announced the offer of a flexible loan, with the possibility of changing car technology after six months, to overcome skepticism towards electric cars. What is it about exactly?

“As a solution we still allow our customers to somehow finance an electric or even hybrid car on tap. If the customer is not at ease and if the experience is not to their liking, we offer the possibility, through an insurance product, to return the car and replace it with a traditional fuel car with internal combustion”.

One of the limits of electric mobility is the customer’s range anxiety, concern about short ranges. There has therefore been talk of a differentiated use, since in the city cars with reduced autonomy are sufficient, while perhaps, for journeys on the motorway on a monthly or bi-monthly basis, greater ranges are needed. Does CA Auto Bank offer long-term rental or leasing with the option to change vehicles depending on the needs of the moment?

“Absolutely yes. To all our customers who somehow rent a car, we provide a card which is also an app, which allows the customer to recharge the car whenever he wants at our entire network of 1600 columns around the country. On the other hand, for customers who need to travel longer distances and want to move, for example, from one city to another by train and always find a car ready at their destination, we provide our electric car sharing in large cities. In all the other Italian cities, however, we have the subscription product, car cloud, therefore an extremely flexible product where you subscribe and you can change your car if you want, even every day and in every city. Then you deposit the car, return it to Rome, take the train, arrive in Milan and at the Central Station there is our Mobility Store which makes another car from the same segment available”.