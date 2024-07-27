Giacomo Bozzoli’s car was found in Marbella (Spain). It was the vehicle used by the man to escape after being sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his uncle

The Spanish police found a Marbella the car owned by James Bozzolithe 40 year old sentenced to life for theMurder of Uncle Mario happened on October 8th, 9 years ago in the family foundry in Marcheno, in the province of Brescia. With the Maserati Levanteof which the last trace dated back to the morning of July 23, Bozzoli had left Italy together with mate and the son eight days before the hearing at the Court of Cassation and reached Spain. Since July 1st the entrepreneur had devoted himself to in the run interrupted by the Carabinieri of the Brescia investigative unit eleven days later with the capture in his villa in Soiano on Lake Garda.

The Maserati was found by Spanish police officers in a alley of the city and had the closed doors. The keys of the car were not on board or in its vicinity and have not yet been found. Giacomo Bozzoli was found, after his escape, in his villa in Soiano del Lago in possession of 50 thousand euros. The investigators thought that the money was the proceeds of sale of the Maserati Levante, which was denied today, Tuesday 23 July. Giacomo Bozzoli is currently in the Bollate prison. He was initially taken to the Canton Mombello institute in Brescia, but the officers feared that he would commit self-harm. The 39-year-old he has always declared himself innocent. He also revealed that he had written a letter to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, to the President of the Council Giorgia Meloni and to Carlo Nordio, the Minister of Justice, in which he reiterated once again his innocence.