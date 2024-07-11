His wife and son had gone abroad before returning, but as far as Giacomo Bozzoli was concerned it was all a bluff.

Rumors and sightings of the fugitive continued to circulate, and the authorities were deepening their search, extending it from our country to Europe, and even to the rest of the world. James Bozzoli, this afternoon, just a little while ago, he was finally arrested.

The Carabinieri have captured the fugitive Bozzoli in Soiano del Garda. The 39-year-old was definitively convicted of the murder of his uncle Mario and of having destroyed his body in the furnace of the foundry in Marcheno, in the province of Brescia, in October 2015. Bozzoli had completely disappeared for about 10 days. He did not want to “give in” to the sentence in court and at the time of his transfer to prison, he and his family were simply missing.

Today at 5.45pm, the Carabinieri of the provincial command of Brescia, as stated in the note from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Lombard city, “carried out thedetention order issued against the entrepreneur”. The man had fled, completely disappearing.

Bozzoli, after in-depth research, was traced to his villa in Soiano, a house located on the Brescia side of the Lake Garda. The escape of Bozzoli, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his uncle, ends like this, without it being necessary to intercept him in France, as had been hypothesized given the testimonies and suspicious sightings.

Mario Bozzoli, the victim for which the man was convicted, was killed in 2015. His nephew Giacomo had been on the run for ten days after the final life sentence. According to the details of the final sentence, the man also threw his uncle into the oven of the family business. Just when the sentence was handed down, Bozzoli had fled with his family aboard his Maserati.

The investigations they had followed various leads, hypothesizing an escape to the Balkans, Morocco or Spain. His wife and son had gone abroad, before returning, but as far as he was concerned it was all a bluff: Bozzoli had not left Italy. It was thought he was abroad, but the reality turned out to be very different.