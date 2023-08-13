the jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ Giacomo Bocchio has gained great popularity for his participation in the gastronomic reality show. For this reason, his followers began to support him on social networks and different public figures began to ask him for interviews. One of them was the host of Latina Cristian Rivero, who recently opened his YouTube channel. In the first minutes of the interview, Rivero revealed an interesting fact about the Peruvian chef.

What important world record did Giacomo Bocchio achieve?

Giacomo Bocchio He has more than 20 years of experience in gastronomy. Without a doubt, one of his greatest achievements, in addition to having his own restaurant, is the world record that he won at only 25 years of age. He is part of the Culinary Academy of France. To be a member of this prestigious institution, he must be at least 28 years old; However, the judge of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” gave a difficult exam to enter the entity at the age of 25. Of the 26 applicants, he entered in first place.

What did Giacomo Bocchio hate about his career?

During the interview with Cristian Rivero, Bocchio was consulted about a difficult moment during his time as an apprentice. Given this, Giacomo replied that he had to put up with a chef who, in his opinion, was unbearable, but a genius at what he did.

“To put up with a chef who was a jerk to me, but who was a culinary genius and still is. He’s a great cook, but for six months he called me ‘Yakimo’; he didn’t call me Giacomo, he didn’t want to call me Giacomo , he wanted to call me ‘Yakimo’. And this leg, with me, was no gentleman, was he? Once he threw a pot of risotto at me”, narrated.

