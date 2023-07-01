He put it in its place. Giacomo Bocchio, a jury member of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, could not stand Mr. Peet’s attitude and did not hesitate to lash out at him in the latest TV show. Latina. It turns out that the renowned chef gave the sports commentator some advice so that his dish of humitas would come out better and be cooked correctly; However, the radio host also paid no attention to him.

When the jurors passed by his station and noticed that the dish was raw, Bocchio did not hesitate to tell him up front what he felt: “As I told you when I approached you, you were doing a good job, but You don’t listen to what they tell you. I told you that (the humitas) are smaller so that you can cook them and they are not smaller (…) They are raw. Mr. Peet, this is my court, make no mistake. When I give you good advice, take it.”

