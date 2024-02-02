Giacomo Bocchio reveals which chef he considers the best in Peru: neither Gastón Acurio nor Virgilio Martínez

Giacomo Bocchioin a recent interview with Jesus Alzamora, told which Peruvian chef he considers the best of all. Although he initially noted that there were many good ones, ultimately the judge 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' decided to reveal a name that is not the prominent one Gaston Acurionor that of Virgilio Martínez, who heads Centralchosen the best in the world in the latest edition of The World's 50 Best.

The best chef in Peru for Giacomo Bocchio

During the broadcast of the YouTube program, 'La lengua', hosted by Jesús Alzamora, the former host of 'Yo soy' questioned the judge of the Latina TV program: “Do you think there is such a thing as the best Peruvian chef and if so Who would it be?” When asked, Giacomo Bocchio replied “Ugh, there are a lot of good ones, right?”

However, Giacomo Bocchio gave an answer and considered Pedro Miguel Schiaffino as the best chef in the country. Regarding the Peruvian chef, he mentioned that he had been a chef and that he saw him as a role model.

Giacomo Bocchio is an admirer of Pedro Miguel Schiaffino's cuisine. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture

“One that I always mention and follow a lot since I was a cooking student and saw it as a reference. I always encourage young chefs to have references: It's Pedro Miguel Schiaffino”, he pointed.

In that sense, Giacomo Bocchio recalled an anecdote together with the renowned chef Schiaffino. “I had the blessing of having a dinner with him on Lake Como, in Italy, years ago, with Adolfo Perret and we ended up there. We went to Milan, on the way to Milan, we stopped in a little town where he had practiced on Pinocchio , which was the restaurant with two Michelin stars, where he practiced and lived,” he pointed out.

Likewise, he explained that Pedro Miguel Schiaffino was the first one that came to mind, because “in addition to being a good cook, not all chefs can perform cooking, he can (…)”. In this way, Giacomo Bocchio referred to Pedro Miguel Schiaffino as “complete.”

Who is Pedro Miguel Schiaffino?

Pedro Miguel Schiaffino is a renowned Peruvian chef who has dedicated himself to highlighting the foods of the Amazon rainforest and Amazonian cuisine. He is the owner of the Malabar and Ámaz restaurants in Lima.

Pedro Miguel Schiaffino and his culinary creations. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture

Schiaffino completed his academic training at The Culinary Institute of America, located in Hyde Park, in 1997. He subsequently advanced his specialization through a master's program at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, thus consolidating his education in the culinary field.

Pedro Miguel Schiaffino is known as the 'Jungle Chef' and has been compared to the famous Danish chef René Redzepi. His culinary approach focuses on using native jungle ingredients to create unique dishes and highlight the region's gastronomic richness.

