One of the new faces of Peruvian television, Giacomo Bocchio, offered an interview to the host Cristian Rivero in which they spoke at length about their beginnings in the kitchen, their family, work and their surprising move to the small screen with ‘The great chef: celebrities’. Giacomo, surprised Peru and earned the love of more than one viewer; That is why, at the gates of the third season of the Latina reality show, he decided to tell the unexpected: difficult stories from his apprentice stage in the kitchen.

YOU CAN SEE: Giacomo Bocchio pronounces himself on the imitation of ‘JB on ATV’: what did the jury of ‘The Great Chef’ say?

What did Giacomo Bocchio say about his previous works?

In the preview of the interview that will officially premiere this Thursday, August 10, Cristian Rivero He asks the jury of ‘The Great Chef’ about the most difficult thing he had to go through in his cooking apprentice stage. Giacomo didn’t hesitate for a second to answer that a chef treated him badly, but that he was a culinary genius in his opinion. He also said that he always called him ‘Yakimo’ and he never liked that.

“To put up with a chef who was an imb *** with me, but who was a culinary genius, and who still is, he is a great cook, but for six months he called me ‘Yakimo’, he didn’t call me Giacomo, he didn’t want to tell me Giacomo, he wanted to call me ‘Yakimo’. And this leg, with me, was no gentleman, was he? Once he threw a pot of risotto at me.”counted.

YOU CAN SEE: Did he send her to the ‘friendzone’? Giacomo’s tender farewell to Katia: “You gained a cook friend”

What did Giacomo Bocchio say about his profession as a chef?

In the same clip, Cristian asks Giacomo if cooking is one of the most sacrificed professions. Bocchio says yes, because it’s all about being behind the scenes while everyone else is having fun, he said. However, unlike other chefs, Giacomo ensures that all those who study this career need a good apprentice stage.

“You work when others are having fun, right? And you need a good apprentice stage to really become a good cook. I mean, if you don’t have that stage of at least 10 years of apprentice cooking, you’re going to be a mediocre cook”, ended.

#Giacomo #Bocchio #reveals #hated #career #quotI #put #chef #imb #geniusquot