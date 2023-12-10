Giacomo Bocchio, the chef who became popular in his participation as an expert judge in the Latin gastronomic reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', told of an unfortunate event that he suffered during his training as a professional chef. He said that, when he was young, the chef who was in charge of his work threw a pot of hot water on him and caused more than one burn. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Giacomo Bocchio say and who was the chef who caused him a burn?

Bocchio pointed out that the chef Oscar Gonzalez He was the one who held the position of chief executive during the beginning of his culinary career. He pointed out that, as a result of his character, one day he lost his temper and threw a pot of boiling water at her. Despite this, Giacomo assured that he did not mind the burn and continued with his work.

“It was the first time that chef Óscar González was put as chief executive, he was intense, he was between 27 or 28 years old. It was a difficult life with him. (…) He treated me in a very rude way, once he threw a hot pot at me. I got burned, but at that moment I didn't care.”he told the newspaper El Comercio.

What did Giacomo Bocchio say about his role in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

Giacomo indicated that, when he was offered to be a juror in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', He was excited, since they told him that the format would be similar to that of 'MasteChef Celebrity'. However, he realized over time that both are different programs.

“When they invited me to the casting of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', they told me that it was going to be like a 'MasterChef', and at that time I was watching 'MasterChef Celebrity Argentina'. And, really, I was enjoying it a lot. Today I realize that it is very different,” referred to the same medium.

What did Nelly Rossinelli say about Giacomo Bocchio?

After Giacomo Bocchio was accused of being homophobic for Josi Martinez and in the face of questions from users on social networks, the popular 'Mamá loncherita' left a strong message on her Instagram account “He is very measured and correct. That's how we love and admire him as a professional and teammate. Everyone has their own personality and that must be accepted and respected,” said the influencer

Nelly Rossinelli responded to criticism of her teammate Giacomo Bocchio. Photo: Instagram/The great famous chef

