Throughout its three seasons, ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It has become one of the programs most tuned in by Peruvian viewers. The sympathy of its participants, the mischief of its driver and the peculiar comments of those who make up the jury have conquered the hearts of the public, which supports it with its tune. Giacomo Bocchio has gained a large number of followers for his demands, but also a group of detractors who recently criticized him for his treatment of the season’s participant josi martinez.

What do Internet users say about an alleged mistreatment of Giacomo Bocchio towards Josi Martínez?

Giacomo Bocchio He has become the center of criticism from various Internet users in recent days for his comments towards the participant of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Josi Martínez.

According to comments on social networks, users are annoyed that Bocchio being overly serious with the 19-year-old content creator and sometimes not having patience with the titktoker when he gives directions or visits his cooking station.

Users criticize Giacomo Bocchio for his attitude towards Josi Martínez.

What does Giacomo Bocchio think about user reviews?

Giacomo Bocchio, member of the reality jury ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’was encouraged to respond to his detractors.

“I would say that it is false, that they take a good look. Look closely at the program and tell me where I’ve been hard on Josi, that’s right.. I think we live in a society in which people want to fight for everything and criticize everything, and many people who do nothing criticize the people who are doing it (…). I consider that (a) Josi treated him with a lot of respect and even with affection,” said the cooking expert of Tacna origin to the Infobae Peru medium.

What did Giacomo Bocchio say about his girlfriend, Brenda?

The chef Giacomo Bocchio He doesn’t usually talk much about his personal life, as he always gives the public his popular cooking tips in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. However, he was the protagonist of a note for one of the Latina programs, where for the first time on TV he referred to his partner, Brenda Dávila.

“I have had a girlfriend for several years and we are a great team, we respect each other a lot (…) She is in charge of all the operations that I get involved in,” he told the ‘Up my people’ cameras.