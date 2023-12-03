The name of Giacomo Bocchio He became even more popular for his participation as a judge in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. His personality and professionalism in the reality show conquered the viewing public, who are also interested in knowing the personal life of the Tacneño chef who, a few hours ago, asked him marriage to its girlfriend Brenda Dávila. In this note, find out how this romantic moment was experienced and what the future wife of the cooking expert does.

How did Giacomo Bocchio propose to his girlfriend Brenda Dávila?

Last Sunday, December 3, Brenda Dávila and Giacomo Bocchio They got engaged in a family ceremony. The girlfriend of the judge of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ was encouraged to share this news with her followers on her social networks and did not hesitate to publish photographs and videos of the romantic proposal.

In those images shared on Dávila’s Instagram account, Bocchio is seen waiting for his beloved with a bouquet of sunflowers. She is surprised by this reception and after that, the chef dedicates a few words to her. Then, they both hug and he gives her the engagement ring.

“Yes until eternity. You have made my life turn 360. You have made me understand that life is more than what we live every day, my commitment is to you in the eyes of God and that is something that “Nothing and no one is going to be able to change it,” wrote Brenda Davila.

What does she do and what nationality is Brenda Dávila, future wife of Giacomo Bocchio?

Brenda Davilaborn in Venezuela, but has resided in Peru for more than 10 years. In our country, the future wife of Giacomo Bocchio has managed to establish herself as a chef specializing in baking and pastries.

BocchioHe told, in an interview for Julio César Luna’s YouTube channel, how he met Brenda. “She was my cook at Wallqa, the Cordon Bleu restaurant, and that’s where we met. I was quickly struck by her love for cooking and her commitment to it. They were one of the first things that caught my attention about her.. In addition to being extremely talented, her hands obey him,” she noted.

It should be noted that the cooking expert is co-founder of herbusinesscalled Mi Punto Fijo, which makes desserts to order. Besides,Davilais a specialist in wines and spirits, having recently graduated fromsommelier.

Giacomo Bocchio is 39 years old and Brenda is 28. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / Giacomo Bocchio.

