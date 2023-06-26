The rise of the program ‘The great chef: celebrities’ has factors ranging from the completely familiar format, the guests and, of course, the trio of judges. One of them, Giacomo Bocchio, who has partly stolen the looks of women, who on his Instagram account do not hesitate to call him “handsome” or “churro”. This week, even, Katia Palma released the phrase: “You’re pretty, daddy.”

Tacneño by birth, he is a professional cook, pastry chef, and bakery, and also a content generator (his YouTube channel has more than 300,000 followers). He has experience in Michelin star restaurants and at 25 years old he was the world’s youngest member of the culinary academy.

—How do you take the success that the program is having?

—Like a blessing, with great joy. I thank God for this, I feel that I am showing my work a bit and that people are liking it, so I feel very happy because I am not talking about anything that I do not know and that is what gives me great pleasure.

—You always tend to give tips, both on your YouTube channel and in Latina. What do you think people in your role like best?

—I try to bring knowledge closer and what they call tips or tricks is actually a pure and hard technique. I try to communicate the professional technique to the family world.

—How has your approach to television been?

—Years ago, in 2013, I think, I had an Italian cooking program with Carolina León, which was on the Fusión channel. Is called Our Kitchen and at another time I also had a program called Omnívoro, on Alacocina TV, but it was a very short thing that I felt that I recorded from time to time. This (‘The great chef: celebrities’) is something else.

—A space that is broadcast six days a week must be demanding. What is new for you, in this case?

-Schedule. I value and enjoy my freedom very much and recording every day conditions me. But I do it with pleasure, otherwise I would not be here. Of course, there is an issue that now I have a schedule to meet.

—Javier Masías commented that ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ had shown the more human side of the participants, far from their “characters”. What did you think of the first group that, I imagine, like Javier, you didn’t know?

—Not many of them and some others I would have believed their characters, as in the case of Rondón (Ricardo), who today I consider a friend. I consider that he is a gentleman, very friendly, attentive, polite, respectful, but that he has a heavy-handed character, well, and today I understand him differently and I also value the television advice that he gives me. For example, how to stop, look, answer and things that always add up to me. I like to learn, I enjoy learning and the teacher appears when the student is ready and I am not always the teacher. Sometimes I am the student too.

—And what do you think of the drag you have with the females?

“It makes me happy, it makes me happy.” It’s always nice to be told nice things, but I’m very happy with my girlfriend (the Venezuelan chef brenda davilawith whom he has been seven years) and that’s it (smiles).

