“The Great Chef: Famous” is very well received among Peruvian viewers and one of its most famous faces is Giacomo Bocchio. Bocchio has recently been linked to contestant Milett Figueroa. Although the jury of the contest clarified that he has a girlfriend and that the link with Figueroa is only friends.

In this sense, many people have shown interest in knowing the age of the member of “The Big Chef: Celebrities”. Below we detail how old she is and what is the particular hobby that she has.

YOU CAN SEE: Giacomo Bocchio: what career did you study away from cooking and why didn’t you pursue it?

How old is Giacomo Bocchio?

Giacomo Bocchio he is 38 years old. The jury member of the Latina contest was born in Tacna on October 17, 1984. He spent his childhood in that city until he was 10 years old. After studying at Le Cordon Bleu in Lima, he left the country to further his career as a chef. That is how he came to work in Spain and the United States.

Giacomo Bocchio is 38 years old. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Giacomo Bocchio

Despite this, he returned to Peru, since, as detailed in an interview with Peru 21, he has great affection for his country of origin. “I came back because I love Peru; as a good Tacneño I am a very patriotic. I always thought of living in Peru and there is always the plan b of living abroad, it is the good thing about being a cook,” he said in 2020 to the aforementioned local media.

YOU CAN SEE: How did Giacomo Bocchio, the charismatic jury of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” become famous?

What is Giacomo Bocchio’s unique hobby?

In a recent interview with La República, Gioacomo Bocchio explained that, in addition to his work on “The Great Chef: Famous”, he is dedicated to doing gastronomic consultancies. This is done with a work team behind. Likewise, he has a YouTube channel where he prepares different dishes.

Apart from these activities, Bocchio enjoys practicing other hobbies. One of them in particular consists of doing crafts. He, according to what he recounted in one of his Instagram videos, makes designs with avocado pits, also known as avocado bone sculptures. “I began to do it alone. At school I began to carve wood (…) I liked the movement that they begin to acquire as they dry out,” he declared.