Giacomo Bocchiocurrent culinary reality jury ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’indicated that he would not go to Centrala restaurant run by Virgilio Martínez and named the best in the world by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023. In turn, the dishes served in the prestigious venue are called ‘tasting menus’.

Giacomo Bocchio has acknowledged having part of his culinary career in Peruvian and foreign restaurants, and that his main recommendation for future chefs is that they practice in various places, as it will help them to know what it is like to work as a cook. We tell you what else the gastronomic specialist said about attending Central.

What did Giacomo Bocchio say about eating at the Central restaurant?

TO Giacomo Bocchio They asked him if he would pay more than 1,000 soles for the experience of eating in Central. Given this, he replied that he would not do it as a Peruvian, since he would prefer to do it in another part of the world where he knows something else that surprises him because of the culture.

“It depends, right? Perhaps as a Peruvian I would not do it in Peru, I would do it in another part of the world where I discover something that impacts me more by culture,” he told Trome.

Giacomo Bocchio is a chef-instructor qualified by the Culinary Academy of France, where he has been since he was 25 years old. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture

Likewise, the jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ highlighted that being a chef was very likely to know a lot about Central. Although he noted that he would not be attending the restaurant, Giacomo Bocchio stated that he would love to be invited to try the award-winning restaurant’s menu.

“I would love to eat Central’s menu, I’m not saying no, but as a Peruvian cook, there are probably many things from there that I know, or the vast majority I know, or understand; or, if I put them on the scale, I think that I would not do it. I would love to be invited”, he pointed out.

Similarly, Giacomo Bocchio pointed out that Central’s business model was poorly understood and that it focuses on having diners from abroad, since they would not see it as expensive to pay for the experiences that the restaurant offers.

Central was voted the best restaurant in the world by a prestigious list. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture

“There are business models that sometimes people don’t understand, Central’s business model is basically focused on tourists who don’t see it as expensive to go eat at a restaurant like Central because of the great experience they are giving you, it is evident that by Peruvians like to eat and they are also a force that goes to eat at Central, but the vast majority are tourists, be it Central or Maido, or anyone who plays the game of gastronomic guides,” he said.

Where did Giacomo Bocchio study?

Although Giacomo Bocchio began his studies with the Hospitality and Tourism degree that his parents wanted him to pursue, in the end his love for cooking was stronger. Thus, at the age of 18 he began his studies at Le Cordon Bleu Peru.

Subsequently, he had the opportunity to work at the three-time winner of three Michelin stars: Cellen de Can Roca, he was head chef at the Don Ignacio Restaurant, he was also the youngest member of the French Culinary Academy at just 25 years old.

