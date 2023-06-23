Giacomo Bocchio He is the renowned chef from Tacna who is a member of the jury of the culinary reality show “The Big Chef: Celebrities”, together with Nelly Rossinelli and the critic Javier Masías. The prominent cook confessed that when he started the first season of the TV show he had a bad opinion of one of the celebrities who participated in the contest.

Giacomo Bocchio was also encouraged to explain the reasons that had led him to take that position of the well-known figure of the local show business. However, he confirmed that he currently has a cordial relationship with this person. Who is it about? We tell you below.

Giacomo Bocchio did not have a good opinion of which of the participants of “The great chef: celebrities”?

Giacomo Bocchio, in a video blog for his YouTube channel, recounted his impressions of the TV show. In this way, he was encouraged to confess that The one who least liked him of the entire group of participants in the first season of “The Great Chef: Famous” was Ricardo Rondón.

Although he expressed that he did not have a “bad opinion of him”, before explaining the reasons why he found it “thick”, he said that he was currently “very fond of him”.

Why did Giacomo Bocchio have a bad opinion of this participant in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

The chef Giacomo Bocchioin the same sequence, he recounted that he did not take kindly to Ricardo Rondon because he had believed the character with which he was exposed on TV sets as an ex-presenter.

“I believed his character and I thought he was this heavy, thick man, who comes out as he appears in the morning many times, when he is a man who has been on TV for over 30 years and has never had a year off TV one way or another. Ricardo is always in force,” said the jury of “The Great Chef.”

Giacomo Bocchio is a renowned Peruvian chef. Photo: Facebook

Bocchio highlighted the great person that Ricardo Rondón had been with him, since he had given him tips and advice so that he can perform optimally in front of the cameras of the Latina culinary reality show.

“This character that is heavy, mean, unsympathetic, is just a character. He, as a person, is really a very good man and I like it when people want to share what they know, and he is a television monster and has given me advice several times,” reflected the jury of “The Great Chef: Celebrities “.

How old is Giacomo Bocchio?

Giacomo Bocchio was born on October 17, 1984. For this reason, the businessman has38 yearsbut that has not prevented it from having more than 20 years of experience in the field.

Giacomo Bocchio is 38 years old. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Giacomo Bocchio

What was the restaurant that Giacomo Bocchio had before he was a jury in “EGCF”?

The culinary artisan revealed to Latina that he had a restaurant called Porcus, but ended up selling his share more than two years ago. “It’s very rich, popular and cheap,” Giacomo Bocchio commented.

The gastronomic venue located at Calle Comandante Juan Moore 176, in the center of Miraflores. Currently, Boccio is no longer involved in this gastronomic business.

In which cooking reality did Giacomo Bocchio participate?

The chef studied at the Le Cordon Bleu Institute, with a specialty in Pastry and Bakery, an experience that put her to the test when she applied to the “Masters of Flavor” program, in 2020, a contest organized by Cusqueña beer. After several challenges, Giacomo Bocchio emerged victorious and won 50,000 soles.

