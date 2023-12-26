Giacomo Bocchio He is one of the most recognized chefs in all of Peru and has gained quite a bit of fame for being a judge on the program 'The Great Chef: Famous' on Latina. Throughout his career, the businessman has been characterized by being frontal and responding to any criticism and on this occasion he has not been the exception, since he decided respond to those who question him for practicing animal hunting.

YOU CAN SEE: Does Giacomo Bocchio give classes to 'The Great Chef' participants before the show? This is what 'Flaco' Granda said

Why did fans criticize chef Giacomo Bocchio?

Giacomo Bocchio usually tells several passages from his intimate life without any problem. In more than one interview, the chef said that he learned to hunt in his native region, Tacna, from an early age. He Chef He usually hunts hares and fish when he travels to his city.

In 2020, Giacomo explained that this activity began when he was 7 years old and over time it became stronger. “At 13 I was more efficient at hunting and fishing. I went diving and I could catch 40 fish in a day. Be careful, hunting and fishing is for eating, We have never done it for a trophy. So, the hunt had to end with food. At 16, 17 years old I was already safely cooking what I hunted,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Did Giacomo Bocchio hint at Gastón Acurio?: “It was not convenient for him to have an old-school chef appear”

What did Giacomo say about hunting?

In interview with channel 'Talk serious', from Latina Noticias On the YouTube platform, Giacomo talked about the activity he practices and reflected on the topic. According to the chef, the questions against him do not affect him and he points out that he sees hunting as a natural act.

“Nowadays, my rebellion is to call something good what society usually calls something bad. Hunting, for example. I openly talk about hunting,” he began by saying. “The most normal thing is that people attack me or attack me and then eat a grilled chicken,” Bocchio said. “If everyone hunted, we would eat fewer animals and people would value them much more,” he said.

Likewise, he addressed the vegan sector, as he stated that he respects them for their way of thinking: “I respect vegans and I respect all ways of thinking, of course,” he indicated.

Giacomo Bocchio with his girlfriend Brenda Díaz. Photo: Instagram

Did Giacomo Bocchio send a strong hint to Gastón Acurio?

In the same interview, Giacomo Bocchio He spoke about various topics about gastronomy and a comment that would have been directed at Gastón Acurio caught our attention. According to the member of Latina, when the French chef Jacques Benoit visited Peru, he did not receive recognition in our country and this would have been due to the interests of Gastón Acurio.

“He (Jacques Benoit) knew a lot. He always impressed me like in Peru They did not give it enough reach to the media to make itself known. (They didn't) because I think there were interests of other people who were in a media promotion that it would not be convenient for him to have an old-school French chef appear,” said Bocchio, who was quickly questioned by Mónica Delta to find out if he was referring to Acurio and the jury only managed to say: “Could be”.

#Giacomo #Bocchio #defends #practicing #hunting #attack #eat #grilled #chicken