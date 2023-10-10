The fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It premiered last Monday, October 9. In this first episode ‘Checho’ Ibarra, Tilsa Lozano, Christian Ysla, Gino Pesaressi, Saskia Bernaola and Fiorella Cayo, who starred in a tense moment with one of the judges of the culinary reality show. The first challenge of the night was to prepare a very-very omelette. The participants did their best and presented their dishes to the jury, which went through each one’s stations. When it was Stephanie Cayo’s sister’s turn, Giacomo Bocchio and she had an exchange of words.

At first, Giacomo Bocchio refused to taste the dish he had placed Fiorella Cayo for the jury. “I’m not going to try this one because I see that it’s ugly,” said the judge. “It is important that you listen to us at this time. You have come here to demonstrate. Go learn at home.” To this, the actress responded. “I can’t do what I don’t know,” she said. “You have entered a cooking competition, not a class,” stated the chef of Tacna origin with obvious discomfort.

