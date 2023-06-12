“The Great Chef: Celebrities” has captured the full attention of Peruvian viewers due to the chemistry that exists between one of the members of the jury, Giacomo Bocchio, and Milett Figueroa. Given this, the followers of the cooking reality show created a ‘shipping’ Between the couple and on social networks they do not hesitate to share edited videos in which the complicity of both is seen, which suggests that there is something more than just friendship. In this regard, the renowned chef decided to speak out and clarify what is the link he has with the model.

YOU CAN SEE: Does Giacomo Bocchio favor Milett in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”? Nico Ponce makes a surprising revelation

Does Giacomo Bocchio have a secret affair with Milett Figueroa?

Giacomo Bocchio broke his silence and referred to the rumors of a possible romance with the contestant of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” Milett Figueroa. In an interview with Infobae, the chef from Tacna was asked about the comments that suggest that there is an attraction between him and the model.

“I have a girlfriend that I respect, love and with whom we make a great team together. (Regarding) being ‘shipeen’, the truth is, it’s a term I didn’t know. But I don’t care about these comments, they seem funny to me,” said the Chef for a local medium.

It should be noted that not only fans of the program have speculated that Bocchio has a special favoritism for Figueroabut also, the reality show contestants such as Nico Ponce, Korina Rivadeneria and Patricio Suárez Vértizwho have made sarcastic comments about it.

YOU CAN SEE: Are Milett Figueroa and Giacomo flirting? José Peláez breaks with rumors after ‘shipping’ of fans

How is the relationship between Giacomo Bocchio and Milett Figueroa today?

The cooking expert Giacomo Bocchio referred to the performance of milett figueroa within the competition and, in addition, he commented on his relationship with the model.

“I get along very well with Milett, she is an A1 girl who has grown throughout the program. She didn’t really know her (in person), but she did know who she was because she is a well-known public figure who has thousands of followers on social networks (…) I celebrate her, respect her and even admire her (.. .) More than a good friendship, there is no, that’s all ”, specified the Chef.

What did José Peláez say about the rumors of romance between Giacomo Bocchio and Milett Figueroa?

In an interview with La República, the charismatic host of “The Big Celebrity Chef”José Peláez, referred to these comments from followers about the “closeness” between Giacomo Bocchio and Milett Figueroa. “It was totally built by the public”, he highlighted. “We’re not constantly reading (user comments), but in general we laugh a lot at what they say,” she said.

How did Milett Figueroa do on elimination night?

In the last edition of “The Great Famous Chef” where Milett Figueroa was sentenced again, luck did not work in her favor and she was eliminated from the program. A heartfelt Milett thanked the colleagues and judges of the cooking reality show for the opportunity given to her. Meanwhile, Javier Masías dedicated a few words to the influencer.

“I think that Milett’s great lesson, and the reason that we all carry a little Milett in our hearts, is that in the end, when facing a day full of challenges and difficulties, sometimes just a smile and having the best attitude are enough to get ahead. ” said.

#Giacomo #Bocchio #clarifies #relationship #Milett #Figueroa #quotThe #Great #Chef #Celebritiesquot #respect #girlfriend