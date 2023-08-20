A tense moment lived in the kitchen of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ after it Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías will star in a ‘spicy’ discussion regarding the presentation of a plate of food. Both jurors could not reach an agreement and, although they decided to stop answering each other, Masías was annoyed by Bocchio’s interference in what was his criticism.

The clash of both gastronomic personalities occurred while they were reviewing the dish made by Fátima Aguilar, who had to make a homemade soup. Although the jury agreed to criticize the little abundance of broth in the presentation, Giacomo decided to let this slide because the dish had a good seasoning and the noodle would have been the real culprit for adsorbing the liquid.

“Let’s see how much broth we can get out of this soup, because it’s supposed to be a soup” Masías reproached, to which Bocchio intervened saying “but the noodle has taken it, then”. This act would not have been to Javier’s liking, who did not hesitate to change his tone of voice and be more blunt with his observation: “Yeah, Giacomo, but if you go to a ‘menu’, ask for a soup and they bring you this, you stop and go.” The chef replied: “Yes, but in the ‘menu’ they give you the dish and you eat it, here they have had to wait for us“.

Who were the sentenced of the night?

Armando Machuca, Fatima Aguilar and leslie stewart They became the new sentenced of the third season of the program ‘The great chef: famous’. After the first dishes presented in this new episode of the culinary reality show, these characters did not convince the jury and received the worst ratings.

Did Javier Masías not want to renew for the new season of ‘The great chef”?

The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is just beginning and the demanding judge Javier Masías already wants it to end. Let us remember that the requirement in the presentation and flavor of the dishes grows more and more; however, the participants do not always comply with the request of the jury. For this reason, the gastronomic critic spoke on social networks and expressed regret for having renewed for one more edition for the program produced by Ricardo Morán.

“How horrible we have eaten. I hate having renewed for a new season. #ElGranChefFamosos changing lives,” wrote the gastronomic journalist.

Javier Masías was sorry to continue in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: Twitter

What other job does Javier Masías have?

In addition to owning a prestigious bookstore and being one of the most demanding judges in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Javier Masias He also has another job in which he is linked to gastronomy. “I import extraordinary wines that are sold in the best restaurants in Peru and directly to clients with the highest expectations in Lima,” he commented.

