Giacomo Bocchio surprised more than one with his culinary tips and recommendations since his arrival on the program 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. The judge shares roles with Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías, who on several occasions show their fun side with some jokes between themselves and the participants. However, several viewers noticed that the third member of the jury is usually serious and distant from these anecdotal moments; Finally, the professional chef decided to talk about it.

Why doesn't Giacomo Bocchio joke in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

The popular jury of the Latina culinary reality show clarified its position on the role it plays within the program. He states that the purpose of his presence as judge is to rate the performance of the participants, in addition to complying with the teaching on cooking topics, something that always tends to emphasize. However, he surprised by referring to some comments that call him serious, compared to Nelly, Javier and Peláez himself.

'The great chef: celebrities'.

“I don't clown around. I am a professional cook who hired me to rate dishes and give some advice. If someone wants to play too much and such, let other members of the jury do it. I don't judge him, but I don't clown around. What I do is show myself and try to show that, professionalism“said the well-known chef to Infobae.

What did Giacomo Bocchio say about his YouTube channel?

The professional chef spoke with La República and told how his space on YouTube is different compared to other proposals on the platform that revolve around gastronomy. Giacomo Bocchio He clarifies that his target audience is those interested in acquiring fundamental culinary concepts and he provides a valuable learning experience from the perspective of a culinary teacher.

“I don't give tutorials or give recipes. I speak to the family, to those who are genuinely interested in learning, in having some training as a professional chef, that's who I address (…). I deliver solid culinary concepts so that the chef amateur or professional can really benefit from a class from a cooking teacher,” he said.

