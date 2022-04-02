The great motorcycling champion in Umbria to collect the historical tribute. Agostini: “Never has recognition been more appropriate, we pilots have always been … the crazy ones par excellence”

Euro Crickets – gubbio (perugia)

The fifteen-time world champion in motorcycling Giacomo Agostini, at almost 80 years old, yesterday took a new license, the one from “Honorary Fool of Gubbio”. He was the guest of honor at the presentation of the book “Tourist Trophy – Il Sogno Continua” by Piero Pieri, the second act after the “The Great Race” of 2018 with the adrenaline-pumping and sensational story of the Tourist Trophy, a motorcycle race that every year takes place on the Isle of Man.

agostini and the prize – At Palazzo Pretorio the mayor Filippo Stirati and Marco Cancellotti, president of the Maggio Eugubino Association who since 1885 oversees, prepares and takes care of the delivery of the “Patente da Matto”, have handed over to the champion of champions (he is the most titled in the world) the prestigious “Certificate” that in the past went to personalities such as the former president of the Argentine Republic Arturo Frondizi, and to sportsmen such as Sara Simeoni and recently Marco Tardelli. Gubbio is traditionally defined as the “City of Fools” where crazy stands for free, dreamer, idealist, with the enchanted heart and eyes of children, tied to the values, traditions and history of their land. See also Lukaku's goal disputed, then Welbeck freezes Stamford Bridge: watch Chelsea-Brighton - Video Gazzetta.it

short ceremony for agostini – To get the driving license you have to go to piazza del Bargello, at the beginning of via dei Consoli which leads to the fourteenth-century monumental complex of Piazza Grande (hanging square suspended on arches) and the Palazzo dei Consoli, and make 3 laps around the fountain called “Crazy”. At the end of the third lap one must be “baptized” with a spray of water from the fountain. Yesterday, given the snow and the cold, “Ago” received it without undergoing the ceremony and said: “We motorcycle riders have always been called crazy, so a driving license was never more appropriate”.