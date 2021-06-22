Giacoma Pisciotta, the former neighbor of Anna Corona, tells the microphones of Rai 1 a detail that she had never revealed before

Giacoma Pisciotta, a name heard several times on the case of Denise Pipitone. It is theformer neighbor of Anna Corona and the owner of the house where the police officers entered on 1 September 2004, instead of going up to the first floor and searching the house of Piero Pulizzi’s ex-wife.

Credit; Life live

During the last broadcast of the program Life live, the words of the woman were transmitted, after 17 years. To the microphones of the journalist Lucilla Masucci, Giacomo Pisciotta told something that he had never said before:

I heard a noise at night. It wasn’t too dark, also because I go to bed around midnight. I was still half asleep, so it must have been 1:00 or 2:00. I heard the outside door close, someone leaving. But my bedroom was far away, so I can’t tell him. There may also be a relative of the other homeowner. I do not know. I wasn’t sure if it was day 1 or day 2, but they think Anna was somewhere, so maybe it was day 1.

Credit; Life live

The words of Anna Corona’s former neighbor could be very important in the new investigation into the disappearance of Denise Pipitone. He heard someone leaving or entering the house around 1am. Remember the noise of the door closing.

An expert had pointed out that Anna Corona’s phone was hooked to that night several cells far from Mazara del Vallo, but the hypothesis was later denied by two other experts. Was Anna Corona traveling? Did you move from Mazara del Vallo that night? What’s the truth?

Credit; Life live

After 17 years, Giacoma Pisciotta adds a piece to each other. He had never told this detail before the interview with the live program.

The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating in total secrecy, but the investigators have also returned to theHotel Ruggero II, where Anna Corona worked in 2004.