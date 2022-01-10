Valentina Giacinti and Milan Women, a story that has come to an end against all odds. The former captain greeted the Rossoneri colors with a social post in which he thanks the fans and underlines the importance of this club for her. Giacinti, in all likelihood, will soon become a new Fiorentina player. Here is his message.

"The meaning these colors have for me will never fade. You are my home and saying "goodbye" to Milan is one of the most difficult decisions you will ever have imagined having to make. But I want to tell you that the messages of love that I am receiving from all of you are my most beautiful victory. To you, AC Milan fans and not only, I want to say THANK YOU. It is extraordinary your affection and what you have left in me. See you soon, with love and gratitude. It is worth ".