The Oaxaca Infrastructure Developer and Operator (Doix) has already received the formal request from the decentralized administrative body Prevention and Social Readaptation of the Ministry of the Interior to agree on a decrease in the payment of the contracted services and incorporate the real estate into the federal patrimony and equipment of the penitentiary center.

Doix is ​​a subsidiary of the construction company GIA, which presides Hipólito Gerard Rivero, which was within the consortium of the failed Mexico-Querétaro fast train project; he was brother-in-law of Carlos Salinas de Gortari. Last Tuesday the construction company reported that a meeting of holders of the stock certificates with expiration of November 2028 will be convened shortly to analyze the issue.

This negotiation is part of what was announced by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador on April 22 in the sense that agreements were reached with the management companies of eight prisons to reduce service payments by 15 percent, which will mean savings for public finances of more than 2.3 billion pesos. In addition to GIA there are Capital Inbursa and Black Rock, among others.

The Doix concession is for 22 years and the comprehensive services it provides are related to prison capacity, which include provision of land, infrastructure, equipment and additional requirements for an annual payment of 1,52 million 549 thousand pesos. The company will have to inform the holders of the details of the agreement in order to approve it.

The capital government, through the Ministry of Economic Development (Sedeco), presented the addition of resources from the Nafin-CdMx National Financial Impulse program, which seeks to strengthen up to 1,500 small and medium-sized companies in the capital, according to the amounts assigned. One thousand 500 million pesos will be added to the bag of the program, which already had 2 thousand 720 million. The owner of Sedeco, Fadlala Akabani Hneide, explained that the financing has soft guarantees, without opening commissions or prepayment penalties, an interest rate of no more than 13 percent and a grace period of up to six months for payment of principal and interest. Eleven banks participate, including Afirme, BBVA, Banorte, Mifel, Citibanamex, HSBC and Santander … High-level workers at Petróleos Mexicanos raised their voices and demanded their benefits such as car financing, mortgage loans and medical insurance, among others, on all because the company’s debt increased by almost seven billion dollars and this administration does not respect their contract … Michael Weinstein, president of the Aids Healthcare Foundation, demanded that the laboratories release or relax patents for vaccines against covid-19.

