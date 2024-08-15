Gisberta Salce Júnior died in February 2006 in an abandoned building in Porto. Thirteen minors tortured her for several days and threw her, still alive, into a well. The attackers, aged between 12 and 16, came from unstructured backgrounds and were being cared for in a protection centre. Their victim was a 46-year-old transsexual woman, a prostitute, drug addict and suffering from AIDS. A judge ruled that the woman, born in São Paulo, had drowned and released the young men. That is all.

The story shocked the Portuguese and opened the door to raising awareness of the rights of the trans community. It also had an impact on Afonso Reis Cabral (Lisbon, 34 years old), who had just published a precocious collection of poems, lived in Porto and was then 16 years old, the same age as some of the teenagers who had used such cruelty against a helpless person. “I thought it was a terrible story and also strange. The newspapers said that the younger boys had found her a few weeks earlier and were going to visit her to give her food and water,” he recalls in his home in Lisbon almost two decades later.

That great mystery surrounding the transformation of empathetic children into torturing children is the driving force of Gi (just published in Spanish by Acantilado, translated by Isabel Soler), the novel where Afonso Reis Cabral recalls the episode. Except for the victim, the characters are fictional. Reality and literature share, however, the big question. “How did those boys who found her and perhaps started a friendship later join the group to torment her for a week with attacks that led to Gisberta’s death?” the novelist asks again.

Gilberta Salce Júnior, the transsexual who died in an abandoned building in Porto at the hands of several young people in 2006.

In 2016, when the crime returned to public conversation on the occasion of its tenth anniversary, Reis Cabral found himself with “a whole region to explore.” “I thought I could fill that void with literature. How do you make that path from attempted friendship to attack and phobia? That path was very decisive for me, who likes to write with unreliable narrators, first-person narrators who try to avoid confessing what they did,” he reflects. The work shows the inner metamorphosis that leads to tragedy, but it should not be confused with reality. Gi it’s not true crime.

The narrator is Rafa, a 12-year-old boy who lives in a juvenile institution and who finds Gisberta Salce in the abandoned building. Pão de Açúcar (original title in Portuguese). Through Rafa, a literary and not real character, the reader travels from good to evil. Among the forces that drive the change in the protagonist are the social pressure of the group, but also rivalry or a certain form of envy, one of the feelings that also crossed My brotherReis Cabral’s first novel. That work, awarded the LeYa Prize in Portugal in 2014 and published in Spanish by Acantilado, deals with the relationship between the narrator and his brother with Down syndrome, a fictional story based on the author’s own experience.

Portuguese writer Afonso Reis Cabral, at his home in Lisbon. João Henriques

In these times of asepsis that avoid thorny terrain, Reis Cabral’s works are not easy to digest in markets such as the United States, where they have not been translated for reasons other than literature. “Any publisher should have the freedom to publish what they want, obviously there is no censorship, but there is a certain cultural environment, very Anglo-Saxon, that puts a corset on literary creation because it sometimes considers literature as a reflection of the author’s identity or a vehicle to change consciences. Of course literature can do it, but instrumentalizing it to achieve that is a mistake,” he observes.

In Portugal, Gi The novel received the José Saramago Prize in 2019 and also received some criticism. The author, who did not want to turn his work “into a propaganda text”, was accused of whitewashing the crime by giving a voice to the aggressor and not to the victim. “It is a moral perspective of literature that I do not accept. If the book had been written with the idea of ​​turning it into a symbol through Gisberta’s perspective, it would be somewhat pamphleteering and even simplistic. I do not want that for literature.” Reis Cabral rejects moralizing perspectives that can lead to self-censorship and maintains that his novel delves into “the ashen regions that we have.” A work about moral shadows. “That is exactly what interests me,” he responds. “Exploring how one can go from good to evil without fully understanding why it happens. Literarily, it makes the narrators become an uncomfortable voice with which the reader can identify before starting to distrust it. Literature must show this darkness because it is the area that defines us the most,” he adds.

In 2006, the Brazilian woman’s ordeal brought Portuguese society face to face with the prejudices suffered by transsexuals and stirred many creators. Her life inspired plays in Portugal and Brazil, documentaries and the song Ballad of Gisbertacomposed by Pedro Abrunhosa a year after the crime and sung by Brazilian Maria Bethânia.

Empathy towards trans women is another of the forces that fuelled Reis Cabral’s book. “Literature, for me, is a place of encounter with characters who are very different from me. I am not interested in autofiction or in thinking from my point of view, but in creating characters with whom I do not normally live.” Everything surrounding the death of Gisberta Salce Júnior revealed the individual and collective failings of Portuguese society. The aggressors were institutionalised in a centre that would be closed after the crime due to its irregularities. “Both poverty and abandonment are catalysts. The minors did not have structured families to help them and were in an institution where there was abuse and they were neglected. They were therefore free to stimulate the worst in us. Often, the worst in us is combated with education and control, which they did not have.”

Initiatives to name a street in Porto after Gisberta Salce Júnior succeeded a few months ago after several failed attempts. The Pão de Açúcar building, where she died, was demolished a year ago. A block of flats and offices is being built in its place.

