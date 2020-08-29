Highlights: 23 senior Congress leaders sent letter to Sonia Gandhi

Ghulam Nabi Azad included in those leaders, said – elections should be held

Senior Congressman said – If elections are not held, the party will remain in opposition for 50 years

Not even 1% of party workers along with appointed president: Azad

new Delhi

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad stands by his stand. He has clearly stated that elections should be held for key posts of the organization including the Congress Working Committee. He said that those who are opposing the elections are afraid of going to their posts. Azad even said that elections should be held because the appointed Congress President might not even have one percent support. Azad said that his position would be better only if an elected unit leads the party, ‘otherwise the Congress will continue to sit in opposition for the next 50 years’.

‘Election in the party necessary for return’

Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “For the past several decades, there are no elected units in the party. Maybe we should have done it 10-15 years ago. Now we are losing elections one after the other and if we have to come back So the party has to be strengthened by conducting elections. If my party wants to sit in opposition for the next 50 years, there is no need for elections within the party. “

‘I don’t want to be party president’

Azad said that he has no personal ambitions. He once said, “I have been a CM once, a Union Minister, a CWC member and General Secretary in the party. I don’t want anything for myself. I will be in active politics for the next 5 to 7 years. I don’t want to be the party president.” Like a true Congressman, I want elections for the good of the party. “

‘The next president of the party who won the election’

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “When you contest the election, at least 51 percent are with you. The remaining candidates will get 10 or 15 percent of the votes. The one who will win and hold the post of party president, means He is accompanied by 51 per cent of the people. Whoever becomes the Congress President at this time will not have the support of 1 per cent. If the members of the CWC are elected then they cannot be removed. Where is the problem? ”

Azad said that the party’s base is strengthened by the election. He said, “Those who will be in the second, third or fourth position will think that now we have to strengthen the party and win the next election. But the chairman who is appointed now does not have even 1 percent party workers. . “

Loss caused by not holding elections within the party

Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the country and state elections are suffering due to lack of international elections. He said that on the recommendation of some leaders, the Congress Party is making anyone ‘President of the party in the state’. Azad’s statement came at a time when a resolution was passed at the CWC meeting that Sonia Gandhi should remain the president.

Many leaders will disappear if elections are held: Azad

Azad lashed out at the leaders opposing the elections. He said that those who claim to be loyal are actually doing little politics and are a threat to the interests of the party and the country. The leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha said, “The officials or the presidents of the state units who are opposing our proposal know that they will not be anywhere if the elections are held. Whoever is of the mind in the Congress will welcome the letter.” I have said that party workers should be elected at the state, district and block levels. “