Russian boxer Edgar Ghukasyan and American athlete Gemini Ramirez weighed in on Friday, December 15, before their meeting at the REN TV Fight Club tournament, which will take place in Chelyabinsk.

The Russian turned out to be heavier than the boxer from the USA – 75 kg for Ghukasyan versus 74.7 kg for Ramirez.

After the weigh-in, Ghukasyan used the hotel lobby for an impromptu workout.

“The most important thing is to [Рамирес] I didn’t buy a ticket and didn’t go to America before our fight. Without knowing, I hope he is a professional. This is our job. Nobody is afraid of anyone – whoever is better prepared wins,” Ghukasyan said.

On December 11, at a press conference dedicated to the tournament, Ghukasyan spoke about his form before the fight with American Gemini Ramirez. He also noted that he is always in good shape.

At the same time, boxer Mikhail Aloyan indicated that 33-year-old Ghukasyan must follow a regime and eat right in order to approach the fight with Ramirez in good shape. According to him, the key to success at this age is discipline.

In total, four fights will take place at the REN TV Fight Club tournament, which will be held on December 15 in Chelyabinsk. The fights will last four rounds of three minutes. The main fight will feature Russian boxer Maxim Babanin and American Kevin Johnson. Mainly Shulsky (Russia) and Gavern (USA).

In two more fights of the tournament, boxers from Russia and the USA will also compete against each other. Thus, the opponent of the Russian Edgar Ghukasyan will be the American Gemini Ramirez, and Igor Sviridchenkov will enter the ring and fight with Peter Dobson.