”It was a pleasure to meet my friend Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dabaiba, Prime Minister of the Government of Libyan National Unity in Milan today”. Thus the entrepreneur Kamel Ghribi, president of Gksd Investment Holding Group, Gsd Healthcare Middle East and vice president of the San Donato Group, the Italian private healthcare giant. ”After his institutional meetings in Rome, it was really interesting to discuss with him the progress made by Libya in the fields of health, agriculture and industry”, said Ghribi regarding the meeting with Dabaiba.

”I am well aware of the potential of this extraordinary country, of its proud and proud people and for this reason I am aware of how much Libya can contribute to the stability and security of the Mediterranean”, underlined Ghribi, saying he was convinced that ”Italy and Europe must increasingly strengthen their relations with Libya by supporting a development that will have a virtuous effect from which all the countries of the Mediterranean area will benefit”. Furthermore, he added, ”even in the case of Libya, private individuals can be part of this support and this partnership and we, like Gsd-Gksd, are ready to evaluate possible collaborations in an area in whose development we deeply believe” .