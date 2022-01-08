“We were all happy after Juventus for the match played but a bit disappointed with the result because we could win. But at the level of the game we are satisfied and happy because it is not easy to play that kind of game on that pitch. I’m fine, Juve. it is already the past, let’s forget it and think about tomorrow. We are focused on tomorrow. Spalletti complimented us, despite being positive at Covid he sends us messages and tells us what to do like all the other positives or those in the African Cup . Even the fans are always close to us. Tomorrow will be a very important match, we have struggled recently in our stadium. It will be necessary to change gears. The most difficult moment since I have been in Naples? After the first injury, because we were in I was fighting for the Scudetto and I could not help the team. Those moments were very difficult, I lived it badly. I wanted to be there to play for the Scudetto. Covid situation? We are lucky to do this job, we can’t complain about anything. There are people who suffer much more than us, so we must be close to those who are in difficulty. What happens we accept without problems. The situation has affected an important part of the world. Zanoli is an exceptional guy, Napoli can aim for it. He has great qualities: he has an important pace, speed, a good guy. In my opinion he has a great career ahead. I know Tuanzebe, he is a great guy and he will definitely give us a hand. Africa Cup? I hope Algeria wins, sorry not to be there but whoever plays will assert themselves. I want to remain in the hearts of the fans as a man rather than as a player, then what happens will happen. ”