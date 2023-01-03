As is evident, the video game Ghostwire: Tokyo will eventually come to consoles Xboxafter all it is an adaptation of Bethesda which is now owned by Microsoft. This same thing also happened at the time with deathlooptitle released in the 2021 which had its corresponding sum to GamePass during October of 2022.

According to what is commented by a Reddit from the profile of a leaker, is that this video game will reach the consoles of Xbox in the month of March of this same year. Something that will be accompanied by joining the service of Game pass. For this moment it is something that should not surprise, since it would be breaking with some contract of limited time.

The post also mentions that it will launch with all-new content across the platforms. Xbox. The exclusivity of the game Tango Gameworks will end the March 25, 2023. Therefore, it is expected to be released on the same day, and the factor of adding more content would be the trigger for users to purchase the title or subscribe to it. GamePass.

It is worth mentioning that a track had already emerged in which the arrival of ghostwire: Tokyo to the platforms of Xbox through a certain special mural. So it was a matter of time before the announcement was made. This would be the last exclusivity that Bethesda is having with PlayStationand now your games will only reach Xbox.

Editor’s note: This game is one that should be more widely known, so bringing it to Game Pass would be a perfect second wind for it. To this is added that the fact that they are going to add unseen content is very striking.