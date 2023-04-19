speaking on the podcast DF Direct of Digital Foundry, Oliver Mackenzie discussed his initial findings on the game, which will be discussed in detail in a full Digital Foundry video at a later date.

“In general, it works worse than in playstation 5and in S-series it’s a bit chaotic,” Mackenzie said, “so it’s a really weird situation and not really what you’d expect from what is now a Microsoft development studio.” Mackenzie explained the situation in more detail:

“Raytracing is of somewhat lower quality, there are shadow alignment errors with raytraced shadows. The resolutions are pretty similar for the most part, but quality mode has a moderately lower resolution than playstation 5it seems, and the performance is typically 5-10% lower than playstation 5when compared, the same scene”.

Regarding the performance of xbox series s in particular, Mackenzie says that there are two graphics modes in S-series – Performance and Quality – and that none have raytracing. The game’s performance mode is also reported to run at less than 60 frames per second.

Noting that the version of PS5 released in March 2022 also had its own performance issues, Mackenzie said: “My hope, frankly, was that they would fix some of the issues with playstation 5 that were observed last year, and everything seems to indicate that this has gone in the opposite direction”.

After a year of exclusivity in playstation 5, Ghostwire: Tokyo came to consoles Xbox already GamePass last week along with a new major update called “Spider’s Thread“. The game, which was one of two Bethesda console exclusives in playstation 5 With deathloopwas signed with PlayStation before Bethesda’s acquisition by Microsoftand therefore, from Tango Gameworks.

Via: VGC