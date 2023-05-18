Bethesda and Tango GameWorks announce the release of a new update For Ghostwire Tokyoavailable now, and aimed primarily at platforms Xboxes and not only that, with a general improvement in performance and various bug fixes, as well as some additions.

On Xbox Series X|S the update requires a downloads of 3.77 GB and should go to improve some aspects that had led to various criticisms at the time of launch, given the poor optimization revealed by the game. Based on official notes published by Bethesdasomething should be improved with this update, waiting for more precise feedback.

In particular, there is talk of a general improvement in game performance in all situations and “in particular on Xbox consoles”, therefore also on other platforms but with a specific address on the new versions released last month.

Among the new features is the addition of the HFR Performance mode on Xbox Series S among the graphics options. In terms of new content, the update has brought for everyone an addition to the art gallery located under the Shibuya crossing, with the addition of more photos in addition to those taken by the winning players of the dedicated contest. These are artwork and images elaborated in this case by the concept artists of the development team.

There are also several bug fixes and miscellaneous issues on all platforms, between those that could block some quests and other minor fixes. Recall that Ghostwire Tokyo also arrived last month on Xbox Series X|S bringing with it the new free expansion Il Filo del Ragno.