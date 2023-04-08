Only a few days left before the debut of Ghostwire: Tokyo on Xbox Series X|S and to prepare for the launch, Bethesda has unveiled the game’s unlock date and time on the Microsoft console and in the PC catalog and Xbox Game Pass.

As for the Italian time zone (CEST), you can start playing from 02:00 AM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023as we can see in the tweet map below.

We remind you that in conjunction with the launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo on Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass, thefree update “Spider’s Thread”, also on PS5 and PC. The update includes an action-focused mode: players must face hordes of enemies in more than 120 levels set in a haunted building, collecting power-ups along paths divided into 30 stages. Furthermore, in this mode, an unpublished story will be told, complete with unpublished scenarios and extra missions.

That’s not all, because the update will improve the cutscenes, will expand the combat system with new moves and techniques and will introduce a new area based on a middle school. There will also be new enemies and an extended photo mode, with even more options than ever before.