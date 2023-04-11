Ghostwire Tokyo has finally arrived on Xbox as well, but there are also some news for the PlayStation version. In fact, Bethesda has also decided to release a free downloadable content called The Thread of the Spider. The latter will test your skills in combat, and also in exploration. But what is it about, specifically? Let’s analyze this DLCs of Ghostwire Tokyo, precisely Il Filo del Ragno, in our review.

Trapped in the canvas

Spider’s Thread arrives today, coinciding with the release of the game on this generation’s Xbox consoles (you can read our review of the base game at this link). One very interesting thing is that this downloadable content it’s playable right away, almost. In fact, you will be able to access it as soon as you have completed Chapter 2 of the plot, with a screenshot which will appear in the main menu which will indicate the possibility of accessing the DLC.

This is possible because Spider’s Thread is a separate game mode, which it almost seems to take its cue from roguelikes: your goal will be to complete a level and go down to the next one. But it won’t just be about survival, you will in fact be given objectives to complete, such as looking for objects, eliminating all enemies and so on, and you will have to do everything in the shortest possible time to get more valuable rewards. Specifically, you will have to scavenge for food, loot, and moreeven these are non-mandatory objectives: the most important thing to do will be to escape from the spider’s web, reaching a huge beam of light that is impossible to miss.

As stated by Tango Gameworks, the challenge proposed by the DLC is 30 levels, which will be chosen randomly among a list of 120. This means no, downloadable content it’s not really like a roguelike with the levels created in a procedural way as it happens in other titles such as Enter the Gungeon, The Binding of Isaac or Cult of the Lamb.

Despite this, there will be a fairly satisfying sense of progression, because between levels you can spend coins and unlock skills to increase your chances of survival. The most particular thing is the choice of skills to improve, because the screen immediately makes it clear that it is about a sort of spherography And not a linear skill tree like the one in the base game.

Unfortunately, however, in terms of combat, the Thread of the Spider wears all the gameplay flaws of the base game. So regardless of the magic bullets used, you will be able to defeat your opponents. On the other hand, however, we have a wide range of movements that make everything much more fluid, also thanks to the fantastic animations created by the developers. But the news isn’t just about pure gameplay.

New places to explore

Il Filo del Ragno will make you explore all new areas: of course, most of them will already be those that are seen in the base game, given that the vast Tokyo remains the protagonist setting of the game. Between neon lights, skyscrapers, yokai and Visitorsyou will also be able to explore the school… and here too we must repeat what we have already said in the review of the base game: although it is a title, or a DLC in this case, which focuses heavily on the horror factor, it really fails in the enterprise. Nevertheless, the amount of detail within the settings and the city is impressive, which makes it so alive that it seems a paradox, given that the main theme of the game is death with its consequences, at least according to Japanese culture.

Weaving the canvas

In conclusion we can say that the DLC is obviously derivative of the gameplay of the base game, and unfortunately this is a negative aspect, given that it is a “shoot shoot” without having to focus much on a strategy. But on the other hand we have the animations of the developers and the ability to climb more or less everywhere which makes the experience smooth, especially in case you want to reach the next level without completing the objectives. The addition of the score is also very nice, which pushes the player to want to do more and replay to improve.