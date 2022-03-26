Shinji Mikami is back: the father of Resident Evil he abandoned the saga that made him famous for some time, but never horror. After two episodes of The Evil Within work had begun for a third party, which over time has transformed into something completely different: this is how it was born Ghostwire Tokyo, a unique first person open world spirit shooter, courageous and unusual, particular and far from perfect, but undoubted example of the genius of a game designer who made the history of video games. Akito Izuki is the protagonist in a Tokyo that has lost all its human inhabitants by populating itself with figures from Japanese mythology: Eerie ghosts and dangerous demons populate the streets, but Akito has a chance to defeat them thanks to the elemental attacks that flow from his hands. His purpose is to find out what happened, purify the city, and learn more about the mysterious entity that has possessed him and given him his unexpected powers.

Open world, but not too much: the map cannot be explored in its entirety right away, since the city is shrouded in a fog that will clear only by purifying the temples scattered around the streets. The game thus pushes to explore every corner, accepting side missions, turning corners with that healthy sense of dread about what we will find waiting for us. In general, the environments are not very large, but certainly varied: the city breathes, and absurdly it is “alive”. Then when everything changes because we are swallowed up in parallel dimensions, the game reveals an exceptional visual inspiration. In the face of well-thought-out and written secondary missions, the game mechanics are however repetitive at times: explore, free trapped souls, defeat enemies, acquire new skills from the telephone booths that transfer spirits to the Afterlife, and so on again.

In about twenty hours of gameplay Ghostwire Tokyo it still succeeds in the intent of entertain and amaze, with a well-written storyline and a few moments that insinuate some healthy horror game fear. Technically we have an excellent soundtrack and a decent technical realization, which you can enjoy in six different graphic modes. None of these, despite ray tracing and HDR, give the impression of harnessing the power of PS5, which is the only console on which the game is available at launch. But it is the artistic direction that makes the differenceand surely we are faced with a game that seems more inspired than The Evil Whithin 2. The combination of Japanese folklore, action and investigation is a mix that bodes well for the birth of a new saga, despite some repetition problems and an open world soul that remains trapped in a certain redundancy of situations that are too similar to each other.

Format: PS5 (tested version), PC publisher: Bethesda Softworks Developer: Tango Gameworks Vote: 8/10